US CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the Memorial Medical Center, a family, like many across America, watches and waits while a loved one struggles with COVID in an intensive care ward.

Jose Garcia, 67, has been in the ICU there since Nov. 6 and doesn't appear to be getting better, said his daughter, Carolina Garcia, a nurse for 12 years at the hospital.

She, like her eight brothers and sisters, are praying their father will recover, she said.

"I feel as a nurses, we're seeing a type of nursing we've never seen," she said. "Usually they (patients) come in they come in and get better and go home. This is a whole different ballgame. The virus - it's not getting better."