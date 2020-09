The lender will provide the money from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, raised with the help of Japan.

Economic Relations Secretary Fatima Yasmin and ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash signed a deal on the grant in a virtual event on Tuesday, ADB said in a statement.

Parkash noted the necessity of an effective vaccine in bringing economic activities to normalcy besides saving lives at the event.

ADB has provided Bangladesh with $603 million so far to tackle the pandemic crisis.