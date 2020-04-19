Social distancing: why 6 feet?

  >> Yuliya Parshina-Kottas, Bedel Saget, Karthik Patanjali, Or Fleisher and Gabriel Gianordoli, The New York Times 

Published: 19 Apr 2020 02:29 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 02:53 AM BdST

Public health experts and elected officials have emphasised again and again that social distancing is the best tool we have to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to stay home. If you must venture out, you should stay at least 6 feet away from others. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 3 feet of separation.

We visualised a cough to show how far respiratory droplets can spread. If you haven’t been keeping your distance to fight the coronavirus, this may persuade you.The New York Times

Scientists are learning about the novel coronavirus in real time, and those who study similar respiratory illnesses say that until it is better understood, no guideline is likely to offer perfect safety. Instead, understanding the possible transmission routes for the virus can help us see why keeping our distance is so important.

Infections typically happen when a healthy person comes into contact with respiratory droplets from an infected person’s cough, sneeze or breath.

The CDC says keeping at least 6 feet away from others can help you avoid contact with these respiratory droplets and lower the risk of infection. That guidance is based on the assumption that transmission mainly occurs through large droplets that fall in close proximity.

But scientists have argued that droplets can travel farther than 6 feet.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s 6 feet, they’ve all fallen and there’s nothing,’” said Dr. Donald K. Milton, an infectious aerosols scientist at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health. “It’s more like it’s a continuum.”

All of this suggests that keeping a distance of 6 feet or more can greatly reduce the possibility of transmission, compared with being closer. “The farther you get away, the more diluted it is,” Milton said of the aerosol.

©2020 The New York Times Company

