Entire Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus: Health Directorate

Azizul Islam, a securuty guard who now walks to his office due to a shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak, offering Maghrib prayers on a footpath at the Dhaka University on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The authorities put 28 districts on lockdown until Thursday evening as the daily rate of known infections and death toll continued to jump.

The whole of Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus infection now that COVID-19 patients have been detected in 43 of the 64 districts, the Directorate General of Health Services has said.

Abul Kalam Azad, director general of health services, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday citing the powers vested upon the directorate by the 2018 law to prevent, control and eliminate communicable diseases.

Referencing the World Health Organization guidelines, Azad said only social distancing can keep the outbreak under control as no vaccine or treatment is available for the disease.

“People must stay at home. Travel from one area to another is strictly restricted. No one will be allowed outdoors from 6pm to 6am,” he said.

The DGHS threatened violators of the law with tough action.

Bangladesh recorded a total of 1,572 known coronavirus infections with 341 new cases as the death rose by 10 to 60 until morning.