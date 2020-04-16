Entire Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus: Health Directorate

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 08:45 PM BdST

The whole of Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus infection now that COVID-19 patients have been detected in 43 of the 64 districts, the Directorate General of Health Services has said.

Azizul Islam, a securuty guard who now walks to his office due to a shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak, offering Maghrib prayers on a footpath at the Dhaka University on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The authorities put 28 districts on lockdown until Thursday evening as the daily rate of known infections and death toll continued to jump.

The whole of Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus infection now that COVID-19 patients have been detected in 43 of the 64 districts, the Directorate General of Health Services has said.

Abul Kalam Azad, director general of health services, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday citing the powers vested upon the directorate by the 2018 law to prevent, control and eliminate communicable diseases.

Referencing the World Health Organization guidelines, Azad said only social distancing can keep the outbreak under control as no vaccine or treatment is available for the disease.

“People must stay at home. Travel from one area to another is strictly restricted. No one will be allowed outdoors from 6pm to 6am,” he said.

The DGHS threatened violators of the law with tough action.

The authorities put 28 districts on lockdown until Thursday evening as the daily rate of known infections and death toll continued to jump.

Bangladesh recorded a total of 1,572 known coronavirus infections with 341 new cases as the death rose by 10 to 60 until morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East’

Love wins: wedding preparations in Wuhan

Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths

US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, April 15, 2020. REUTERS

US investigating if virus came from Wuhan lab: Trump

A food delivery driver cycles on an empty road as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Beverly Hills, California, US, April 15, 2020. REUTERS

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after discussing with German state premiers on whether to prolong or phase-out the lockdown to combat COVID-19 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich. REUTERS

Germany eases out of coronavirus lockdown

Police officers march on a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, after the extension of the lockdown in Maharashtra state, to control the spread of coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS

Pandemic could trigger social unrest: IMF

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessel, one of several to maneuver in what the US Navy says are

Iranian vessels came close to American ships: US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.