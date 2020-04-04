Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.1 million, death toll passes 60,000

Published: 04 Apr 2020 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 09:31 PM BdST

More than 1.1 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 60,049 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400GMT on April 4:  

 Countries and          Total             Total Deaths

 Territories                Cases     

United States             276,579         7,101

 Spain                     124,736        11,744

 Italy                     119,827        14,681

 Germany                    90,459         1,275

 China                      81,639         3,322

 France                     64,338         6,507

 Iran                       55,743         3,452

 United Kingdom             38,168         3,605

 Turkey                     20,921           425

 Switzerland                20,278           591

 Belgium                    18,431         1,283

 Netherlands                16,627         1,651

 Canada                     12,549           208

 Austria                    11,781           186

 Portugal                   10,524           266

 South Korea                10,156           177

 Brazil                      9,216           365

 Israel                      7,589            43

 Sweden                      6,443           373

 Australia                   5,550            30

 Norway                      5,519            61

 Russia                      4,731            43

 Ireland                     4,273           120

 Czech Republic              4,194            53

 Japan                       4,115            89

 Denmark                     4,077           161

 Chile                       3,737            22

 Romania                     3,613           141

 Poland                      3,503            73

 Malaysia                    3,483            57

 Ecuador                     3,368           145

 Philippines                 3,094           144

 India                       2,902            63

 Pakistan                    2,708            41

 Luxembourg                  2,612            31

 Indonesia                   2,092           191

 Thailand                    2,067            20

 Saudi Arabia                2,039            25

 Finland                     1,882            20

 Mexico                      1,688            60

 Panama                      1,673            41

 Greece                      1,643            67

 Peru                        1,595            61

 South Africa                1,505             9

 Dominican Republic          1,488            68

 Serbia                      1,476            39

 Iceland                     1,364             4

 Argentina                   1,353            42

 Colombia                    1,267            25

 United Arab Emirates        1,264             9

 Algeria                     1,171           105

 Singapore                   1,114             6

 Ukraine                     1,096            28

 Croatia                     1,079            12

 Qatar                       1,075             3

 Estonia                     1,018            13

 Egypt                         985            66

 Slovenia                      977            22

 New Zealand                   950             1

 Hong Kong                     862             4

 Morocco                       858            50

 Iraq                          820            54

 Lithuania                     771            10

 Armenia                       770             7

 Bahrain                       688             4

 Hungary                       678            32

 Bosnia                        616            21

 Moldova                       591            10

 Kazakhstan                    525             5

 Azerbaijan                    521             5

 Lebanon                       520            17

 Cameroon                      509             8

 Latvia                        509             1

 Bulgaria                      498            17

 Tunisia                       495            18

 Kuwait                        479             1

 Slovakia                      471             1

 Andorra                       466            17

 North Macedonia               430            12

 Costa Rica                    416             2

 Cyprus                        396            11

 Uruguay                       386             4

 Taiwan                        355             5

 Belarus                       351             4

 Albania                       333            18

 Réunion                       321             0

 Jordan                        310             5

 Burkina Faso                  302            16

 Afghanistan                   299             7

 Oman                          277             1

 Cuba                          269             6

 Honduras                      264            15

 San Marino                    251            32

 Uzbekistan                    241             2

 Vietnam                       239             0

 Channel Islands               232             5

 Senegal                       219             2

 Ivory Coast                   218             1

 Malta                         213             0

 Nigeria                       210             4

 Ghana                         205             5

 Palestine                     205             1

 Montenegro                    197             2

 Mauritius                     196             7

 Faroe Islands                 181             0

 Sri Lanka                     162             5

 Georgia                       157             1

 Venezuela                     153             7

 Democratic Republic           148            16

 of the Congo                     

 Kyrgyzstan                    144             1

 Martinique                    143             3

 Bolivia                       139            10

 Brunei                        135             2

 Guadeloupe                    130             7

 Mayotte                       128             2

 Kenya                         126             4

 Isle of Man                   121             1

 Niger                         120             5

 Cambodia                      114             0

 Trinidad and Tobago           100             6

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

