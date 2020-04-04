Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.1 million, death toll passes 60,000

Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400GMT on April 4:

Countries and Total Total Deaths

Territories Cases

United States 276,579 7,101

Spain 124,736 11,744

Italy 119,827 14,681

Germany 90,459 1,275

China 81,639 3,322

France 64,338 6,507

Iran 55,743 3,452

United Kingdom 38,168 3,605

Turkey 20,921 425

Switzerland 20,278 591

Belgium 18,431 1,283

Netherlands 16,627 1,651

Canada 12,549 208

Austria 11,781 186

Portugal 10,524 266

South Korea 10,156 177

Brazil 9,216 365

Israel 7,589 43

Sweden 6,443 373

Australia 5,550 30

Norway 5,519 61

Russia 4,731 43

Ireland 4,273 120

Czech Republic 4,194 53

Japan 4,115 89

Denmark 4,077 161

Chile 3,737 22

Romania 3,613 141

Poland 3,503 73

Malaysia 3,483 57

Ecuador 3,368 145

Philippines 3,094 144

India 2,902 63

Pakistan 2,708 41

Luxembourg 2,612 31

Indonesia 2,092 191

Thailand 2,067 20

Saudi Arabia 2,039 25

Finland 1,882 20

Mexico 1,688 60

Panama 1,673 41

Greece 1,643 67

Peru 1,595 61

South Africa 1,505 9

Dominican Republic 1,488 68

Serbia 1,476 39

Iceland 1,364 4

Argentina 1,353 42

Colombia 1,267 25

United Arab Emirates 1,264 9

Algeria 1,171 105

Singapore 1,114 6

Ukraine 1,096 28

Croatia 1,079 12

Qatar 1,075 3

Estonia 1,018 13

Egypt 985 66

Slovenia 977 22

New Zealand 950 1

Hong Kong 862 4

Morocco 858 50

Iraq 820 54

Lithuania 771 10

Armenia 770 7

Bahrain 688 4

Hungary 678 32

Bosnia 616 21

Moldova 591 10

Kazakhstan 525 5

Azerbaijan 521 5

Lebanon 520 17

Cameroon 509 8

Latvia 509 1

Bulgaria 498 17

Tunisia 495 18

Kuwait 479 1

Slovakia 471 1

Andorra 466 17

North Macedonia 430 12

Costa Rica 416 2

Cyprus 396 11

Uruguay 386 4

Taiwan 355 5

Belarus 351 4

Albania 333 18

Réunion 321 0

Jordan 310 5

Burkina Faso 302 16

Afghanistan 299 7

Oman 277 1

Cuba 269 6

Honduras 264 15

San Marino 251 32

Uzbekistan 241 2

Vietnam 239 0

Channel Islands 232 5

Senegal 219 2

Ivory Coast 218 1

Malta 213 0

Nigeria 210 4

Ghana 205 5

Palestine 205 1

Montenegro 197 2

Mauritius 196 7

Faroe Islands 181 0

Sri Lanka 162 5

Georgia 157 1

Venezuela 153 7

Democratic Republic 148 16

of the Congo

Kyrgyzstan 144 1

Martinique 143 3

Bolivia 139 10

Brunei 135 2

Guadeloupe 130 7

Mayotte 128 2

Kenya 126 4

Isle of Man 121 1

Niger 120 5

Cambodia 114 0

Trinidad and Tobago 100 6

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.