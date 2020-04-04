Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.1 million, death toll passes 60,000

Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400GMT on April 4:
Countries and Total Total Deaths
Territories Cases
United States 276,579 7,101
Spain 124,736 11,744
Italy 119,827 14,681
Germany 90,459 1,275
China 81,639 3,322
France 64,338 6,507
Iran 55,743 3,452
United Kingdom 38,168 3,605
Turkey 20,921 425
Switzerland 20,278 591
Belgium 18,431 1,283
Netherlands 16,627 1,651
Canada 12,549 208
Austria 11,781 186
Portugal 10,524 266
South Korea 10,156 177
Brazil 9,216 365
Israel 7,589 43
Sweden 6,443 373
Australia 5,550 30
Norway 5,519 61
Russia 4,731 43
Ireland 4,273 120
Czech Republic 4,194 53
Japan 4,115 89
Denmark 4,077 161
Chile 3,737 22
Romania 3,613 141
Poland 3,503 73
Malaysia 3,483 57
Ecuador 3,368 145
Philippines 3,094 144
India 2,902 63
Pakistan 2,708 41
Luxembourg 2,612 31
Indonesia 2,092 191
Thailand 2,067 20
Saudi Arabia 2,039 25
Finland 1,882 20
Mexico 1,688 60
Panama 1,673 41
Greece 1,643 67
Peru 1,595 61
South Africa 1,505 9
Dominican Republic 1,488 68
Serbia 1,476 39
Iceland 1,364 4
Argentina 1,353 42
Colombia 1,267 25
United Arab Emirates 1,264 9
Algeria 1,171 105
Singapore 1,114 6
Ukraine 1,096 28
Croatia 1,079 12
Qatar 1,075 3
Estonia 1,018 13
Egypt 985 66
Slovenia 977 22
New Zealand 950 1
Hong Kong 862 4
Morocco 858 50
Iraq 820 54
Lithuania 771 10
Armenia 770 7
Bahrain 688 4
Hungary 678 32
Bosnia 616 21
Moldova 591 10
Kazakhstan 525 5
Azerbaijan 521 5
Lebanon 520 17
Cameroon 509 8
Latvia 509 1
Bulgaria 498 17
Tunisia 495 18
Kuwait 479 1
Slovakia 471 1
Andorra 466 17
North Macedonia 430 12
Costa Rica 416 2
Cyprus 396 11
Uruguay 386 4
Taiwan 355 5
Belarus 351 4
Albania 333 18
Réunion 321 0
Jordan 310 5
Burkina Faso 302 16
Afghanistan 299 7
Oman 277 1
Cuba 269 6
Honduras 264 15
San Marino 251 32
Uzbekistan 241 2
Vietnam 239 0
Channel Islands 232 5
Senegal 219 2
Ivory Coast 218 1
Malta 213 0
Nigeria 210 4
Ghana 205 5
Palestine 205 1
Montenegro 197 2
Mauritius 196 7
Faroe Islands 181 0
Sri Lanka 162 5
Georgia 157 1
Venezuela 153 7
Democratic Republic 148 16
of the Congo
Kyrgyzstan 144 1
Martinique 143 3
Bolivia 139 10
Brunei 135 2
Guadeloupe 130 7
Mayotte 128 2
Kenya 126 4
Isle of Man 121 1
Niger 120 5
Cambodia 114 0
Trinidad and Tobago 100 6
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.