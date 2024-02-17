14 injured, 1 in ICU after Chhatra League factions clash at Dhaka University concert

At least 14 people have been injured and one of them put under intensive care after rival factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League clashed at Dhaka University.
Violence broke out between the followers of Sheikh Wali Asif Enan and Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, general secretaries of the organisation’s central committee and Dhaka University unit, respectively, at Madhu’s Canteen on Friday afternoon after sporadic overnight fighting at Jagannath Hall.
Those injured in the clashes include Shaikat’s supporters Apurba Chakrabarty, Polash Roy Sourav, Pallab Mandal, Arpan Kumar Bappi, Biplab Paul, Barshan Roy and Kartik Kumar.
The injured followers of Enan are Sreerup Kundu, Apurbo, Ovi, Riddhi, Dhruba, Chinmoy and Preetom. Full names of all of the wounded were not available.
Apurba Chakrabarty was hit in his head during the clashes. It took eight stitches to treat a cut in his head at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of Popular Hospital.
The clashes ensued following a brawl between the two groups at Jagannath Hall’s ground on Thursday night to celebrate Saraswati Puja.
BCL President Saddam Hussain and its DU unit President Mazharul Kabbir Shoyon were present there along with Enan and Shaikat.
Witnesses said Enan-loyalist Ganesh Ghosh and Ganesh’s followers gathered after a brawl during the departure of the top leaders of the ruling Awami League’s student wing after the concert.
Shaikat then mediated a settlement of Ganesh’s issue with Shaikat’s supporters and left the place.
But the members of the rival factions clashed at the hall in the wee hours of Friday. Both sides used hockey sticks, pipes and other objects in the clashes.
Polash, a follower of Shaikat, alleged Enan’s supporters attacked them when they were returning to the hall after seeing off their leader.
“Eight of us were injured in the attack. Apurba Chakrabarty was seriously injured with cuts in his head and the corner of his eye,” Polash said.
He also alleged Shaikat’s followers attacked them again at the Madhu’s Canteen when they went to the place to complain to Enan in the afternoon. Two members of BCL were injured there.
Enan’s follower Rajib Biswas said Shaikat left after Ganesh apologised for pushing and shoving during the departure of the top leaders.
“But Tanbir Hasan Shaikat’s followers attacked us with sticks later. Nine of us were injured in the attack.”
Shaikat said Ganesh was drunk and shoved him after the concert and Shaikat left after the issue was settled.
“I came to know later that some other groups of the hall brought outsiders to attack my group following a past rivalry,” Shaikat said, demanding administrative and organisational steps against those involved in the incident.
Enan said he heard there was trouble after the concert and the situation calmed after the administration stepped in.
“Tension mounted at the Madhu’s Canteen in the afternoon following last night’s incident,” he said and promised steps against those involved in the incident.