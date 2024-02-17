14 injured, 1 in ICU after Chhatra League factions clash at Dhaka University concert

At least 14 people have been injured and one of them put under intensive care after rival factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League clashed at Dhaka University.

Violence broke out between the followers of Sheikh Wali Asif Enan and Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, general secretaries of the organisation’s central committee and Dhaka University unit, respectively, at Madhu’s Canteen on Friday afternoon after sporadic overnight fighting at Jagannath Hall.

Those injured in the clashes include Shaikat’s supporters Apurba Chakrabarty, Polash Roy Sourav, Pallab Mandal, Arpan Kumar Bappi, Biplab Paul, Barshan Roy and Kartik Kumar.

The injured followers of Enan are Sreerup Kundu, Apurbo, Ovi, Riddhi, Dhruba, Chinmoy and Preetom. Full names of all of the wounded were not available.

Apurba Chakrabarty was hit in his head during the clashes. It took eight stitches to treat a cut in his head at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of Popular Hospital.

The clashes ensued following a brawl between the two groups at Jagannath Hall’s ground on Thursday night to celebrate Saraswati Puja.

BCL President Saddam Hussain and its DU unit President Mazharul Kabbir Shoyon were present there along with Enan and Shaikat.

Witnesses said Enan-loyalist Ganesh Ghosh and Ganesh’s followers gathered after a brawl during the departure of the top leaders of the ruling Awami League’s student wing after the concert.