Daffodil International University hosts Duke of Braganza, launches youth leadership programme

Daffodil International University (DIU) has hosted Dom Duarte Pio, Duke of Braganza and Head of the Portuguese Royal Household.

The visit took place at its Daffodil Smart City campus in Savar on Tuesday, the university said in a media statement.

During the visit, DIU signed two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), one with the UK-based London Tea Exchange (LTE) and another with the Royal House of Portugal, the statement read.

The MoU with London Tea Exchange establishes a strategic partnership to promote academic and skill-development initiatives related to tea culture and global trade.

Under the agreement, DIU will introduce a short course on Tea Mastering, launch micro-credential and summer programmes, arrange industry visits to tea estates, and open a Tea Corner on campus.

The partnership also includes the announcement of DIU founder and Chairman Md Sabur Khan’s appointment as the Ambassador of Bangladesh for the Fair Pay Charter, a global initiative led by LTE to advance equitable pay policies worldwide.

DIU and the Duke of Braganza launched the “Duke of Braganza Youth Leadership & Service Programme – Bangladesh Chapter”, the university said.

It added that the programme will develop young leaders in community service, sustainable tourism, and civic innovation, with patronage from the Royal House of Portugal.

DIU will serve as the National Secretariat to coordinate training and outreach efforts across Bangladesh.

The royal visit also featured the inauguration of the Duke of Braganza Heritage Culinary Studio at DIU which promotes cultural exchange through food heritage and sustainable gastronomy.

During the event, Sabur said: “Daffodil has always been committed to building global educational connections. The visit of the Portuguese Royal Family and the strategic partnership with the London Tea Exchange will further strengthen Daffodil’s international presence and open new opportunities for our students.”