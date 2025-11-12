National University replaces ‘History of the Emergence of Independent Bangladesh’ with new mandatory course

The National University has introduced a new compulsory course titled “History of Bangladesh: Language, Culture and Identity” for all first-year undergraduate (Honours) students.

According to a circular issued by the university’s Curriculum Development and Evaluation Centre on Tuesday, this mandatory course will replace “History of the Emergence of Independent Bangladesh” for students enrolled in all first-year professional Honours programmes.

Earlier, on Nov 6, the university had issued another circular making “History of Bangladesh: Language, Culture and Identity” a compulsory subject for all first-year students of the 2024-25 academic session across all Honours programmes.