UGC orders universities to stop Rag Day celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 02:53 AM BdST
The University Grants Commission has approved a set of instructions ordering the higher educational institutions to stop Rag Day celebrations.
The UGC is working in line with the High Court's directive, said Muhammad Jaminur Rahman, director of its public university management department.
“The instructions will be sent out to all public and private universities tomorrow [Tuesday],” he said.
The High Court passed the orders in April following a writ petition, asking the authorities to explain why "vulgar" Rag Day practices should not be banned at all campuses.
Lawyer Mohammad Kamrul Hassan had filed the petition, attaching newspaper clippings covering a number of incidents that had taken place at higher education institutions during “Rag Day” celebrations.
