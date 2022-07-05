UGC orders universities to stop Rag Day celebrations

The UGC is working in line with the High Court's directive, said Muhammad Jaminur Rahman, director of its public university management department.

“The instructions will be sent out to all public and private universities tomorrow [Tuesday],” he said.

The High Court passed the orders in April following a writ petition, asking the authorities to explain why "vulgar" Rag Day practices should not be banned at all campuses.

Lawyer Mohammad Kamrul Hassan had filed the petition, attaching newspaper clippings covering a number of incidents that had taken place at higher education institutions during “Rag Day” celebrations.