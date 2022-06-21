IUB Film Club screens ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2022 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 01:35 AM BdST
Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB Film Club has organised a special screening of the film 'Rehana Maryam Noor'.
The film was screened as part of the orientation programme of the IUB Film Club, in collaboration with the Department of Media and Communication, at the university auditorium on Jun 16, 2022.
The cast and crew of 'Rehana Maryam Noor', including director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, actor Azmeri Haque Badhan, and producer Ehsanul Haque Babu, attended the screening.
They also took part in a lively discussion with the students and faculty members of IUB. Professor Zakir Hossain Raju, head of IUB’s Department of Media and Communication, and Mahmud Hasan Kayesh, lecturer at the same department and advisor of the IUB Film Club, took part in the discussion.
Badhan said the film gave her a way to reconnect with the parts of her past in a "deeply emotional manner". "Rehana Maryam Noor was a unique and incomparable experience because I had to display a lot of willpower to pull it off."
She also said her upcoming work with renowned Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was "another unique experience".
Babu said the movie was thematically very complex. The execution depended largely on the team’s dedication, courage and the propensity to take risks.
