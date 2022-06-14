CUET suspends undergraduate classes, exams after BCL infighting

"Undergraduate classes and exams have been suspended due to clashes that occurred at the university over the last few days. Male and female students have been given different times to leave residential halls. Postgraduate classes and exams will continue according to the schedule," CUET Students Welfare Director Prof Md Rezaul Karim said on Tuesday.

A notice announced the suspension of undergraduate classes and exams and closed residential halls from Jun 14 to Jul 17.

Male students have been told to leave the halls by 5 pm on Tuesday while the female students have been given time until 10 am on Wednesday.

All academic activities will be suspended from Jul 6 to Jul 14 due to Eid-ul-Azha, CUET authorities said.

A group of activists from the ruling party's student wing at CUET took part in a memorial ceremony for the victims of the fire at BM Depot in Sitakunda on Saturday. They addressed themselves as followers of Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Choudhury Nowfel.

A CUET bus was scheduled to leave the port city's New Market area carrying students to the campus at 9 pm. The Chhatra League adherents asked the bus to run 30 minutes late as some of their activists were on the way.

Meanwhile, another faction of the Chhatra League, who are followers of ex-Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, objected to the previous group's demand. They clashed with each other and the bus ran late.

Following the clashes, the Chhatra League factions were involved in infighting and vandalised several rooms at Dr Qudrat-E-Khuda Hall and Sheikh Russel Hall that night.

The two Chhatra League factions clashed again with makeshift weapons on Sunday, leaving at least two students injured in the incident.

Tensions rose again due to the infighting between the Chhatra League factions on Monday. A group of activists took up position with makeshift weapons at the campus's Shadhinota Chattar, disrupting bus operations between the campus and the city. The teachers, students and other staff of the university regularly travel to campus by boarding those buses.

Police brought the situation under control.

"The situation is under control now. The students returned to their halls. Police have been deployed to prevent any possible disorder at the campus," Rangunia Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Anwar Hossain said.