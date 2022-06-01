Classes, exams halted as Chhatra League activists launch protest at Chittagong University
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2022 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 03:34 PM BdST
Chittagong University has suspended classes and exams after a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists launched a protest on the campus over an attack on two of their leaders by local Jubo League activists.
Chhatra League activists blocked the entrance of the university as part of their protest early on Wednesday, halting bus and train services to and from the campus, said Mohiuddin Suman, chief of the university's police outpost.
"A group of miscreants attacked two VX group leaders at the port city's Mazar Gate area," he said, citing the protesters.
The VX group is formed based on the compartments of the university's shuttle train. Chhatra League leader Pradip Chakraborty Durjoy is the current leader of the group.
Durjoy and another Chhatra League leader Md Rashed were heading to campus on a motorcycle in the morning when the supporters of local Jubo League leader 'Hanif' attacked them and vandalised their vehicle, a member of the VX group said, demanding the arrest of the attackers.
"The shuttle train service was suspended due to the attack," said Tonmoy Mazumder, assistant master of the shuttle train at Sholoshahar Station.
Jubo League leader Hanif did not answer phone calls seeking comment.
The university authorities are trying to meet the protesters' demand, said Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam at CU.
