North South University is ordered to sell luxury cars for research spending

The vehicles used for the private institution’s trustees are not related to the development of education and research of the university, the directorate said in the order on Tuesday.

Citing the Private University Act, it said every private university must have a general fund that can be spent only on the university’s necessities.

But North South University purchased 12 cars from January 2019 to 2022 without spending much on education and research. And the 10 luxury cars, including eight Range Rovers, one Mercedes Benz and one Toyota Prado, have nothing to do with the university's development, according to the order.

The university has been ordered to inform the education ministry and the University Grants Commission after selling the 10 cars through open tenders and depositing the money in the general fund of the university.