Online application for DU admission tests to open Apr 20

The general admission committee of the university took the decision at a meeting chaired by Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.

In order to apply, science students must have a combined GPA of 8 in the SSC and HSC exams - down from the requirement of 8.5 last year . They must also have scored a GPA of at least 3.5 in the SSC or HSC to sit for the test under the 'Ka' unit.

Business and humanities students must have a combined GPA of 7.5 in HSC and SSC tests to apply, lower than the GPA of 8 last year. They must also have secured a GPA of 3 in the SSC or HSC to take part in the entrance tests.

The committee set the ‘Ga' unit admission tests for the Business Studies Faculty on Jun 3, ‘Kha’ unit tests for the Arts Faculty on Jun 4, ‘Ka’ Unit tests for the Science Faculty on Jun 10, ‘Gha’ unit tests for the Social Sciences Faculty on Jun 11 and ‘Cha’ unit tests for the Fine Arts Faculty on Jun 17.

The 1.5 hours-long admission tests under the ‘Ka’, Kha’, ‘Ga,’ and ‘Gha’ units are scheduled to begin at 11 am. The General Knowledge MCQ test under the ‘Cha’ unit will last for half an hour after starting at 11 am.

Except for the candidates vying for a seat at the Fine Arts Faculty, the admission tests will consist of Multiple Choice Questions, or MCQ, of 60 marks and a written exam of 40 marks.

The marks distribution is the opposite for the Fine Arts Faculty candidates, who will get 30 minutes for their MCQ test and an hour for the written test.

Candidates from the other faculties will get 45 minutes each for both types of tests.

The application fee has soared to Tk 1,000 this year, from Tk 650 last time, with authorities claiming the cost increase was due to the opportunity to take part in the tests at divisional centres across the country. It is the second consecutive year the university has hiked the fee by giving the same reasoning.

After paying the designated fee, a candidate can download the admit card for the admission tests from May 16 until an hour before the beginning of the scheduled exams.

Admission tests will be held in Dhaka, and at university campuses in divisional cities to ease the difficulty of travelling to the capital for applicants.