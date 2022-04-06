DU admission tests to begin from Jun 3, BUET exams from Jun 4

Science students have to have a total GPA of 8, which was 8.5 last year, in SSC and HSC to take part in the tests. They need at least a GPA of 3.5 in SSC or HSC to sit the test under the Ka unit.

Business and humanities students must have a total GPA of 7.5, which was 8 last year, in SSC and HSC exams to apply. They have to secure a GPA of 3 in SSC or HSC to take part in the entrance tests.

The committee finalised ‘Ga Unit Business Studies Faculty admission tests on Jun 3, ‘Kha’ Unit Arts Faculty tests on Jun 4, ‘Ka’ Unit Science Faculty tests on Jun 10, ‘Gha’ Unit Social Sciences Faculty on Jun 11 and ‘Cha’ Unit Fine Arts Faculty on Jun 17.

Candidates can apply online for admission tests from Apr 20 and it will run through to May 10, the committee said.

Admission tests will be held in Dhaka and by setting up centres at university campuses in divisional cities to ease the trouble of travelling to Dhaka for the students.

BUET ADMISSION TESTS FROM JUN 18

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has decided to hold preliminary admission tests on Jun 4 and its final examinations in the graduation class of 2021-22 academic year on Jun 18.

The authorities will decide the application process and other details of the tests in its next Academic Council meeting headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, said Prof Md Mizanur Rahman, student welfare adviser of the university, on Wednesday.