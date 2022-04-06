DU admission tests to begin from Jun 3, BUET exams from Jun 4
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:19 PM BdST
The Deans' Committee of Dhaka University has decided to start the Honours degree admission tests for the 2021-22 session from Jun 3, relaxing the eligibility criteria for applicants.
Science students have to have a total GPA of 8, which was 8.5 last year, in SSC and HSC to take part in the tests. They need at least a GPA of 3.5 in SSC or HSC to sit the test under the Ka unit.
Business and humanities students must have a total GPA of 7.5, which was 8 last year, in SSC and HSC exams to apply. They have to secure a GPA of 3 in SSC or HSC to take part in the entrance tests.
The committee finalised ‘Ga Unit Business Studies Faculty admission tests on Jun 3, ‘Kha’ Unit Arts Faculty tests on Jun 4, ‘Ka’ Unit Science Faculty tests on Jun 10, ‘Gha’ Unit Social Sciences Faculty on Jun 11 and ‘Cha’ Unit Fine Arts Faculty on Jun 17.
Candidates can apply online for admission tests from Apr 20 and it will run through to May 10, the committee said.
Admission tests will be held in Dhaka and by setting up centres at university campuses in divisional cities to ease the trouble of travelling to Dhaka for the students.
BUET ADMISSION TESTS FROM JUN 18
The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has decided to hold preliminary admission tests on Jun 4 and its final examinations in the graduation class of 2021-22 academic year on Jun 18.
The authorities will decide the application process and other details of the tests in its next Academic Council meeting headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, said Prof Md Mizanur Rahman, student welfare adviser of the university, on Wednesday.
- JnU opens its first residential hall
- 18 DU students tortured in 5 months: SAT
- SUST students end protest
- SUST VC apologises to students
- Dipu Moni asks SUST VC Farid to apologise
- DU resumes in-person classes on Feb 22
- Prof Nizamuddin joins NU as pro-VC
- Cancellation of Gha unit tests angers some DU teachers
- Jagannath University opens its first residential hall, only for females
- 18 students tortured at six DU halls in five months, says rights group SAT
- Shahjalal University students end protest for VC Farid’s removal
- Shahjalal University VC apologises to protesting students for attack by police
- Dipu Moni asks Shahjalal University VC Farid to apologise
- Dhaka University to return to in-person learning on Feb 22
Most Read
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- Ashish Choudhury masterminded the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, says RAB