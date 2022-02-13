Shahjalal University students end protest for VC Farid’s removal
Shahjalal University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2022 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:07 AM BdST
The students of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology have called off their protest for Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed’s removal, saying the government has promised to meet their demands.
Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan
Chowdhoury Nowfel gave them the assurance during talks on Friday, the students
said at a press conference on Saturday.
“The honourable education minister and
the deputy education minister accepted all our demands and promised to fulfil
those. Keeping trust in them, we are calling off our protest for now. We will
be waiting for the fulfilment of our demands,” said Mohaimanul.
Earlier, Farid apologised to the students for an attack on them by police during protests for the resignation of a provost who allegedly misbehaved with students.
Mohaimanul said Dipu Moni promised steps for the quick withdrawal of the cases and restoration of the students’ phone numbers and mobile banking accounts.
The minister also promised a job for Sajal Kundu, a student who was injured by splinters during the clashes, according to Mohaimanul.
