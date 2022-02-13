Shahjalal University students end protest for VC Farid’s removal

Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel gave them the assurance during talks on Friday, the students said at a press conference on Saturday.





Mohaimanul Bashar Raz, Sabbir Ahmed, Shahriar Abedin, Nafisa Anzum, Yasir Sarker, Sudipta Bhaskar and 30 to 40 other students were present.

“The honourable education minister and the deputy education minister accepted all our demands and promised to fulfil those. Keeping trust in them, we are calling off our protest for now. We will be waiting for the fulfilment of our demands,” said Mohaimanul.



Earlier, Farid apologised to the students for an attack on them by police during protests for the resignation of a provost who allegedly misbehaved with students.





The students launched the protest in the second week of January. Although the provost stepped down, the students continued their protest for the removal of Farid after the police attack that led to clashes and cases against protesters. Police also charged former students for financing the protests.Mohaimanul said Dipu Moni promised steps for the quick withdrawal of the cases and restoration of the students’ phone numbers and mobile banking accounts.The minister also promised a job for Sajal Kundu, a student who was injured by splinters during the clashes, according to Mohaimanul.