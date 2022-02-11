Dhaka University to return to in-person learning on Feb 22

The university will initially welcome back freshmen to the classroom but a decision is yet to be made about the return of students from other academic years, according to a notice issued on Friday.

Examinations will go ahead as previously scheduled.

“The notice is mostly aimed at first-year students. Classes and tests for students from other academic years are being held online and offline,” said Mahmood Alam, a Dhaka University spokesman.

The university returned to online classes on Sunday after postponing in-person classes until Feb 21 in line with government orders amid a surge in COVID cases.

However, residential halls have remained open while administrative work is also being carried out on a limited scale.