Dhaka University to return to in-person learning on Feb 22
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2022 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2022 01:48 PM BdST
The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to resume in-person classes in adherence to pandemic health directives on Feb 22.
The university will initially welcome back freshmen to the classroom but a decision is yet to be made about the return of students from other academic years, according to a notice issued on Friday.
Examinations will go ahead as previously scheduled.
“The notice is mostly aimed at first-year students. Classes and tests for students from other academic years are being held online and offline,” said Mahmood Alam, a Dhaka University spokesman.
The university returned to online classes on Sunday after postponing in-person classes until Feb 21 in line with government orders amid a surge in COVID cases.
However, residential halls have remained open while administrative work is also being carried out on a limited scale.
