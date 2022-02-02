Dhaka University expels three BCL activists from hall for torturing sick student
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2022 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 07:56 PM BdST
Dhaka University has expelled three activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League from Bijoy Ekattor Hall for physically and mentally torturing a student who failed to attend an event of the organisation due to illness.
The expelled BCL activists are Kamruzzaman Raju of sociology department, Hridoy Ahmed Kajal of history department and Md Yamin Islam, a social welfare student.
Professor Abdul Basir, the provost of the hall, said the authorities sent letters informing the BCL activists about their expulsion on Wednesday after an investigation committee found them responsible for the incident.
They will be able to continue academic activities from outside the hall, the provost said.
Akhtarul Islam, a first-year student of mass communication and journalism, said in a complaint filed on Jan 27 that several members of BCL tortured him after he could not follow their instruction to go to the guestroom on Jan 26 night due to his illness.
He said he was forced to “stare into a lightbulb in the room” as punishment. Fifteen minutes into the ordeal, he passed out and fell to the ground. He was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Akhtarul said he was already under stress over issues involving his father’s stroke a week ago, and his younger brother working as a day labourer to support the family in these difficult times.
He also named Saiful Islam, Saiful Islam Rohan, and Omar Farook Shuvo in the complaint.
They are the second-year students of the 2019-20 academic year and known to be close associates of Abu Yunus and Rabiul Islam Rana, followers of DU Chhatra League General Secretary Saddam Hossain. Yunus and Rana have their sights set on the posts of president and general secretary of the hall.
