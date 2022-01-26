SUST protesters end hunger strike after seven days
SUST Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2022 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2022 11:28 AM BdST
Student protesters at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology pressing for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed have ended their hunger strike after seven days.
Mohammed Zafar Iqbal, a former teacher at SUST and his wife Yasmeen Haque gave the students water to drink to end their hunger strike at 10.25 am on Wednesday.
Earlier, Prof Iqbal and Yasmeen Haque went to the campus at 4 am on Wednesday and met the protesters.
The two former SUST teachers spoke to the protesters for about two hours and assured them of working for a solution.
“You’ve given your word, haven’t you?” he said. The protesters responded positively to the call.
Prof Iqbal said the protesters were unaware that their act stirred the nation. At least 34 vice chancellors have vowed to resign if the SUST VC resigns, he said.
The famed writer told the students that the youth across the country are supporting them.
