SUST protesters end hunger strike after seven days

Mohammed Zafar Iqbal, a former teacher at SUST and his wife Yasmeen Haque gave the students water to drink to end their hunger strike at 10.25 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, Prof Iqbal and Yasmeen Haque went to the campus at 4 am on Wednesday and met the protesters.

The two former SUST teachers spoke to the protesters for about two hours and assured them of working for a solution.

“You’ve promised me to end the hunger strike today. I wanted the strike to end right now, but you wanted to do it together,” Prof Iqbal had told the students earlier in the presence of the media.

“You’ve given your word, haven’t you?” he said. The protesters responded positively to the call.

Prof Iqbal said the protesters were unaware that their act stirred the nation. At least 34 vice chancellors have vowed to resign if the SUST VC resigns, he said.

The famed writer told the students that the youth across the country are supporting them.