Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2022 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 07:56 PM BdST
Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology has apologised for his past remarks on the female students of Jahangirnagar University.
Amid protests for his removal following police attack on students during demonstration over another demand, Farid Uddin called up his JU counterpart Farzana Islam on Monday to express his regret over his comments.
He “sincerely regretted and apologised for what he said about the female students”, Farzana’s office said in a statement.
Farid claimed his words were edited and spread on social media, according to the statement. “He understands the comments sparked outrage among the students of Jahangirnagar University and aggrieved the teachers and officials.”
“He seeks forgiveness from the liberal and progressive students and teacher of the Jahangirnagar University.”
Under fire over the incident, Farid went on to say that a group intentionally edited the recording to “provoke” the students.
Laek Sazzad Andallah, president of the JU Teacher’s Association, said Farid “apologised for the incident and also said the leaked content was not genuine.”
Students had begun protests earlier this month to demand the resignation of Zafrin Ahmed Liza, provost of Shahjalal University’s Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, for misbehaving with students.
Though the provost was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of Farid Uddin after police used batons, tear shells and stun grenades to break up a protest.
Police charged 300 unnamed students in a case last week over the protesters’ clash with law enforcers. Later, the students launched a hunger strike to push for the removal of the VC and the dismissal of the case against protesters.
On Sunday, the agitating students cut electricity and water supplies to Farid’s residence after laying a siege to it in an attempt to turn up the heat on authorities.
- SUST protesters leave VC’s home power-less
- SUST protests may be 'influenced': Dipu Moni
- SUST syndicate polls suspended amid protests
- SUST students to continue protests for VC's resignation
- DU gets legal notice over ban on married women in halls
- Harvard going remote
- Abrar gave his life for a ‘fear-free campus’
- KUET expels 9 students over teacher’s death
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Protesters besiege, leave Shahjalal University VC’s residence power-less
- SUST protesters allege threat as hunger strike for VC’s removal continues
- Dipu Moni questions U-turn by Shahjalal University protestors to sit with her
- Dhaka University suspends in-person classes, keeps dormitories open
- Shahjalal University syndicate election suspended amid protests
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Shahjalal University protesters march with torches, leaving VC Farid Uddin in darkness
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high