SUST protesters allege threat as hunger strike for VC’s removal continues
SUST Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 07:24 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 07:52 PM BdST
Students demonstrating for the removal of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed from the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology have alleged they have been threatened by their teachers.
The authorities said they did not receive any complaint on the issue on Sunday as a hunger strike by the protesters continued for the fifth day.
A spokesman for the protesters said at a press conference at the protest site outside the VC’s residence in the afternoon that almost all the students who took part in the hunger strike got phone calls from their departments with veiled threats. “Their families have been told that no one is here to see them. But doctors of our team of volunteers are looking after them round the clock.”
Tulshi Kumar Das, president of the teachers’ association at the university, did not receive phone call for comments.
Treasurer Anwarul Islam said they will look into the issue if they get specific allegations.
The protesters said 15 of the strikers were hospitalised. Four more joined the strike, raising the number of strikers outside the VC’s home to 12.
Following a meeting with teachers on Saturday, Education Minister Dipu Moni talked to the protesters after midnight via video call, urging them to end their hunger strike.
Students had begun protests to demand the resignation of Zafrin Ahmed Liza, provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, after she had allegedly ‘misbehaved’ with students.
Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of VC Farid Uddin after police used batons, tear shells and stun grenades to break up a protest.
Police charged 300 unnamed students in a case last week over the protesters’ clash with law enforcers. Later, the students launched the hunger strike to push for the removal of the VC and the dismissal of the case against protesters.
