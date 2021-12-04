KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death

In a statement a day after the campus was closed, the university said:

“The university syndicate has decided to temporarily expel nine students for violating KUET discipline and our code of conduct.”

KUET Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahiyan Sejan is among the nine students expelled.

Selim, the provost of Lalan Shah Hall and a professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, died at his home after he met a group of students led by Sejan on Tuesday.

It was alleged that Sejan and the other students insulted Dr Selim, after which he fell sick and died.

Sejan has denied the allegations.