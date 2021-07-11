University of Asia Pacific holds seminar on outcome-focused education

Professor Dr AFM Saiful Amin, acting vice-chairman of Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education of Bangladesh, was the keynote speaker at the seminar organised virtually by the Department of Civil Engineering on Jul 7.

Prof Dr Md Sultan Mahmud, acting vice-chancellor of the university, delivered opening remarks, welcoming the guests.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, dean of the School of Engineering, Prof Dr Aloke Kumar Saha, director of IQAC, heads of three engineering departments and 39 faculty members of School of Engineering participated in the seminar.

UAP considers outcome-based education system as the most powerful education strategy to ensure internationally recognised quality education in the engineering discipline, the institution said.

The aim of the seminar to enhance continuous professional development of faculty members on outcome-based education system.

Prof Saiful highlighted the key features of the system that promotes need-based engineering education to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Associate Prof Dr Md Ashraful Alam, head of Department of Civil Engineering chaired the seminar. Prof Dr Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, dean of School of Engineering, delivered the closing remarks.