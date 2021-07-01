Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for university students
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2021 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 09:32 PM BdST
The University Grants Commission has asked residential students at public universities to register for the coronavirus vaccine shot on a priority basis.
In a notice on Thursday, the commission directed university registrars to take "appropriate action" to facilitate the registration process.
The students, who were on the list sent by universities to the health directorate for vaccination, will be able to complete the registration process on the Surokkha app.
Until May 31, the list included more than 100,000 names.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she hoped the government would be able to open higher education institutions as soon as the college and university students are vaccinated.
Schools across the country have remained closed due to the pandemic since March 2020.
The government announced plans to reopen schools several times, but has backtracked in the face of a rising COVID caseload.
The education ministry has since extended the shutdown of all educational institutions to Jul 31.
Earlier, the government had planned to open residential halls and resume classes in May after vaccinating everyone at the university level. But the plans were put on the backburner in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases coupled with a vaccine crisis.
- Salimullah Muslim Hall at 100
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- Cluster exams for public university admission postponed over coronavirus
- University students in Bangladesh fear another year will be lost without COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh asks public universities to hold final exams online as pandemic rages on
- Govt investigating outgoing Rajshahi University VC after clashes over recruitment sleaze
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Hundreds detained, fined as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens
- Disposal of case over Holey Artisan cafe terror attack stalls in pandemic
- Several COVID patients die amid oxygen crunch in Satkhira hospital
- Health minister’s speech against corruption sparks commotion in parliament
- Bangladesh appoints 106 executive magistrates to run mobile courts in lockdown
- They are on the hunt for work amid lockdown, but jobs are difficult to come by
- With buses off the roads and factories open, garment workers set out on foot
- 100 years on, Dhaka University leads in struggles but lags in education, research