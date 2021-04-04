Medical college admission test results published

The medical education department picked the candidates for 4,350 available seats in the government institutions for MBBS course of 2020-21 session on the basis of the merit list on Sunday.

Enayet Hossain, director general of medical education, said the rest of the students can get admitted to the private institutions based on the merit list.

Ali Noor, secretary for medical education, announced the results at a press conference.

As many as 116,792 students took the exams on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic that had forced the authorities to defer the tests.