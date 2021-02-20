Protests erupt at Jahangirnagar University after students, locals clash
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2021 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2021 07:37 PM BdST
Jahangirnagar University students, enraged by clashes with locals that left at least 30 of their peers injured, have broken locks of closed dormitories during demonstration.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Shaheed Minar premises on the campus in Savar on Saturday morning and began breaking into the halls around 1pm. The demonstrators later left the halls and took position on the campus.
Before entering the halls, the students marched towards the residence of Vice-Chancellor Farzana Islam and staged a sit-in outside her home demanding that the authorities reopen the dormitories, now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The demands of the demonstrators include a fair trial of the incident at Gerua within seven days, payment of medical expense for the injured students by the administration, ensuring restoration of all facilities at the halls and withdrawal of Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan’s comment on the incident.
“We are feeling insecure for the incident at Gerua,” said Rakibul Haque Rony, a protesting student.
When asked about the demand for reopening of the dormitories, Proctor Firoz said the authorities cannot do it without a government decision.
- DU online application opens Mar 8
- IUB holds orientation programme
- Pvt medical college form submission suspended over extra fees
- Tk 75m financial irregularity at DU
- DU halls open from Mar 13
- DU demotes Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- IUB holds conference on Rohingya
- IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram
- Protests erupt at Jahangirnagar University after students, locals clash
- Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Mar 8
- IUB holds online orientation programme for Spring 2021 Semester
- Dates fixed for public university admission tests
- Supreme Court orders halt on collecting income tax from private universities
- Dhaka University suspends private medical college form submission over extra fees
Most Read
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Kim Kardashian files to end almost 7-year marriage to Kanye West
- A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
- People who have had COVID should get single vaccine dose, studies suggest
- Tendulkar Jr will have to prove himself in IPL, says franchise
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
- Bangladesh parliament receives copies of Kuwait court verdict jailing MP Shahid