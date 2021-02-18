Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Mar 8

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.

The admission tests schedules are as follows:

>> "Ka" unit on May 21

>> "Kha" unit on May 22

>> "Ga" unit on May 27

>> "Gha" unit on May 28

>> "Cha" unit on Jun 5

In addition to the university campus, admission tests will be held by setting up centres at different educational institutions in eight divisional cities due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement issued by the university.

Students have been advised to keep an eye on the university webpage for further details or any change.