Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Mar 8
DU Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2021 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 03:17 PM BdST
The online application for students intending to enrol at Dhaka University for the 2020-21 academic session will continue from Mar 8 to Mar 31.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.
The admission tests schedules are as follows:
>> "Ka" unit on May 21
>> "Kha" unit on May 22
>> "Ga" unit on May 27
>> "Gha" unit on May 28
>> "Cha" unit on Jun 5
In addition to the university campus, admission tests will be held by setting up centres at different educational institutions in eight divisional cities due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement issued by the university.
