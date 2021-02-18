IUB holds online orientation programme for Spring 2021 Semester

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon welcomed the newly enrolled students at the event held online on Feb 13.

He said the university prioritises the quality of its courses, according to a media release from the university.

Prof Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, dean, School of Business and Entrepreneurship; Prof Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, dean, School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences; Prof Taiabur Rahman, dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences; Prof JMA Hannan, dean, School of Pharmacy and Public Health; and Prof Shah M Farque, dean, School of Environment and Life Sciences spoke about the features, activities and programme of their schools.

Registrar Md Anwarul Islam presented the overview of Spring 2021 Semester. He also briefed the students about the rules and regulations of IUB.

Mahfuz Ahmed, deputy director and head of IUB Central Information Technology Services gave the students basic lessons on Google Classroom at the event moderated by Lima Choudhury, deputy director and head of IUB Admission and Financial Aid Office.

Besides the students, their parents and members of the faculty and management of IUB joined the event. The programme was broadcast live on IUB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.