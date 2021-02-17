Dates fixed for public university admission tests

The vice-chancellors fixed the schedule in a virtual meeting of the University Council on Wednesday, said Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, president of the council and VC of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology or CUET.

Dhaka University will hold the admission tests on May 22, 27 and 28, and on Jun 5 while Jahangirnagar University admission tests will be held from Jun 6 to 20.

Among the engineering universities, BUET will hold the exams on Jun 10 while RUET, CUET and KUET will hold the tests on Jun 12 under a clustered system.

The council decided to hold the exams at 20 general and engineering universities, including Jagannath University, under the clustered system from Jun 19.

The tests at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University have been scheduled for Jun 4 and 5, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University for Jun 27, Textile University Jun 18 and Bangladesh University of Professionals for Feb 26 and 27.

The medical colleges will hold the admission test for the MBBS course on Apr 2 while dental colleges on Apr 30.

Rajshahi University and Chittagong University could not fix the dates for the exams.