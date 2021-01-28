Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2021 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 09:29 PM BdST
The University of Dhaka has demoted Samia Rahman, a teacher of mass communication and journalism, from associate professor to assistant professor for stealing content in her research.
The university’s syndicate in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday also penalised Syed Mahfujul Haque Marjan, lecturer of criminal science department and co-researcher of Samia, for plagiarism.
Marjan, currently on study leave, will remain in the same post for two years after rejoining work, said Prof Mohammad Humayubn kabir, a member of the syndicate.
The syndicate took the decisions following recommendations by two tribunals formed to set the punishment of the three teachers.
Prof Humayun said the trio cannot appeal against the syndicate decisions at the university, but they can challenge the decisions at the High Court.
In December 2016, Samia and Marjan co-authored an eight-page research paper titled 'A New Dimension of Colonialism and Pop Culture: A Case Study of the Cultural Imperialism,' published in the University's Social Science Review journal.
However, it later emerged that they had plagiarised nearly five pages of an article titled "The Subject and Power" by French philosopher Michel Foucault, published in the University of Chicago's Critical Inquiry journal in 1982.
Almost a year later in September 2017, the University of Chicago Press sent a written complaint to the Dhaka University authorities over the matter.
Samia and Marjan were also accused of copying multiple pages of intellectual Edward Sayed's book 'Culture and Imperialism'.
In light of the complaints, the university's Syndicate formed an investigation committee to dig into the allegations.
Later, the syndicate appointed AFM Mezbahuddin, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, to draw up legal recommendations on the matter, and subsequently formed the tribunal.
- DU demotes Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- IUB holds conference on Rohingya
- IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram
- Nilufer chairman of IUB’s ESTCDT
- IUB awards its employees in recognition of their performance
- DU to hold final college exams
- UGC: No Bangabandhu Int'l University yet
- IUB student wins award for his start-up
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- IUB holds conference on Rohingya refugee crisis
- IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram
- Nilufer Zafarullah elected chairman of IUB’s ESTCDT
- IUB awards its employees in recognition of their performance
- Dhaka University to hold final exams of seven affiliated colleges from January
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence
- Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books
- Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
- Over 500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in five Dhaka hospitals
- Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s most valued company, extends gains after full-year 'solid' earnings in pandemic
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism