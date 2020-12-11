IUB honours its freedom fighter trustees to mark Victory Day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2020 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2020 07:53 PM BdST
Independent University Bangladesh or IUB has organised an event to honour the freedom fighter trustees of the institution as part of celebrations to mark Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the Victory Day.
Those honoured at an event on the campus on Thursday are A Matin Chowdhury, chairman, board of trustees, Didar A Hussain, AK Ashrafuddin Ahmed, Anjan Chowdhury, late M Tajul Hossain and late MA Mohaiman.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was present as chief guest.
IUB also awarded the winners of an essay competition, organised around the country, in the programme.
“Independence becomes meaningful only when its goals, especially economic and social emancipations, are achieved through proper education. This government has been working with the spirit of the Liberation War to achieve these goals set by Bangabandhu,” the minister said.
Professor Milan Pagon, IUB’s acting vice-chancellor, and Prof Imtiaz A Hussain, acting dean, also spoke at the programme.
Members from the faculty and administration, students, and guests were present at the event.
