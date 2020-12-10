Government appoints new principals to Dhaka, Mugda medical colleges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 11:45 PM BdST
The government has appointed new principals to Dhaka Medical College and the Mugda Medical College.
The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division announced the appointments, effective from Jan 1, 2021, in a circular on Thursday.
Professor Dr Titu Miah, currently serving as principal of the Mugda Medical College, has been appointed as principal of the Dhaka Medical College.
Dr Ahmedul Kabir, a professor at Dhaka medical College’s medicine department, has been appointed as principal of the Mugda Medical College.
Prof Titu had previously served at the medicine department of the Dhaka Medical College.
Prof Kabir is the member secretary of Treatment Protocol Committee on COVID-19. He is also general secretary of the Bangladesh Society of Medicine.
