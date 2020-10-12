IUB holds Academic Awards Ceremony 2020

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury was present as the chief guest at the programme on Oct 7, according to a statement.

A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of IUB Board of Trustees, Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon and the deans of five different schools also delivered speeches at the event.

Registrar Md Anwarul Islam welcomed the guests while Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider thanked them.

“There are a lot of limitations and challenges in the online education system. COVID-19 has also provided us with the opportunity to maximise the use of existing infrastructure and resources. Learning how to learn is one of the most important aspects in our ‘new normal’ education system,” the deputy minister said.

Matin urged the IUB students to come up with viable solutions to all anticipated problems.

He thanked the faculties for producing quality manpower through their students with essential skills that will help the nation prosper.

Prof Pagon stated that bringing out the best of every student is IUB’s key target.

The IUB gave the awards in two different categories among five different groups.

Those are the Dean’s List, Dean’s Merit List, Dean’s Honour List, Vice Chancellor’s List and Vice Chancellor’s Honour List.

A total of 470 students were recognised for their performance in Spring 2019 semester, 485 for Summer 2019, and 571 for Autumn 2019. They are about eight percent of the total enrolment of each semester.

Certificates and award vouchers were also distributed among 190 students who were on the Dean’s Honour List and Vice Chancellor’s Honour List for the semesters of the Year 2019.