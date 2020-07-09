IUB organises online orientation workshop for faculty members

Over 500 fulltime and adjunct faculty members took part in the workshop recently, the private institution said in a statement on Wednesday.

Professor Milan Pagon, acting Vice Chancellor of IUB, inaugurated the event with the theme - ‘Learning and Teaching Online’.

The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell or IQAC initiated the two-day workshop in collaboration with the Centre for Pedagogy and Central Information Technology Services or CITS at IUB.

It used the facilities and technical equipment, which were made available to IUB classrooms.

The workshop covered a number of objectives, including technical and connectivity aspects, pedagogy of online teaching, context and reality of online teaching, delivery and code of conduct and online assessment.

A question-answer session followed each of the discussions with the active participation by the faculty members.

The participants included Prof Sarwar Uddin Ahmed and Obydullah Al Marjuk from IQAC, Prof Imtiaz A Hussain from Centre for Pedagogy and Syed Mahfuz Ahmed and his team from CITS.

Prof Pagon discussed the challenges and opportunities of higher education in the new normal settings by inspiring and motivating the faculty members while Prof Sarwar welcomed the participants.