IUB organises online orientation workshop for faculty members
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 12:44 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 12:44 AM BdST
The Independent University of Bangladesh or IUB has organised an online orientation workshop for its faculty members.
Over 500 fulltime and adjunct faculty members took part in the workshop recently, the private institution said in a statement on Wednesday.
Professor Milan Pagon, acting Vice Chancellor of IUB, inaugurated the event with the theme - ‘Learning and Teaching Online’.
The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell or IQAC initiated the two-day workshop in collaboration with the Centre for Pedagogy and Central Information Technology Services or CITS at IUB.
The workshop covered a number of objectives, including technical and connectivity aspects, pedagogy of online teaching, context and reality of online teaching, delivery and code of conduct and online assessment.
A question-answer session followed each of the discussions with the active participation by the faculty members.
The participants included Prof Sarwar Uddin Ahmed and Obydullah Al Marjuk from IQAC, Prof Imtiaz A Hussain from Centre for Pedagogy and Syed Mahfuz Ahmed and his team from CITS.
Prof Pagon discussed the challenges and opportunities of higher education in the new normal settings by inspiring and motivating the faculty members while Prof Sarwar welcomed the participants.
- Harvard, MIT seek halt to foreign student visa rule
- Teacher continues to preach against racism since 1968
- IUB holds orientation online
- Teacher continues to preach against racism since 1968
- College is worth it, but campus isn’t
- 99 years of glory, DU grapples with worry
- BracU begins summer classes online
- IUB shortlisted for THE Asia Awards
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
- WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- South Point School gets notice for running unapproved campuses
- Bangladesh logs 3,489 new virus cases, body count nears 2,200
- US withdrawal from WHO over claims of China influence to take effect July 2021: UN
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Bangladesh eases more curbs to lure investors shying away from China