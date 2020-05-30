Brac University launches student assistance fund amid coronavirus crisis

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang announced the fund, the institution said in statement on Saturday.

The assistance for the Summer 2020 semester will appear in four forms, according to the statement.

First, all non-tuition fees will be waived. This is generally equivalent to a reduction of 10 percent or more in university tuition and fees.

Second, the instalment plan will be broadened to include a much larger number of students.

Third, needs-based financial aid will be given to students who have been particularly affected by recent events or who are in particular financial distress.

Fourth, students who lack internet access will be given special assistance to help them obtain better internet access.

The total special assistance commitment to student aid is Tk 150 million or equivalent to 25 percent of total tuition and fees.

In addition, the university will continue providing the normal need-based and merit-based scholarships.

“In this time of financial distress for large portions of Bangladesh, Professor Chang has insisted on doing what is best for students, and particularly for the students who need aid the most, despite the financial constraints that the university itself faces,” Brac University said.

The fund demonstrates Brac University's commitment “to being a student-centric university”, the statement said.

“It is an initiative that goes beyond academic matters and intends to leave no one behind,” it added.