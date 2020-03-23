Home > Campus

BRAC University supplies hand sanitiser to BSMMU as coronavirus spreads

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 05:03 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 05:04 AM BdST

BRAC University’s Pharmacy Department and BRAC University Pharma Society have jointly been preparing alcohol-based hand sanitiser to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

They supplied over 300 bottles of hand rub to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s endocrinology department on Saturday.

The delivery of the hand sanitiser aims to minimise the risk of complications in diabetic patients, the university said in a statement.

Patients, especially above 60 years and with diabetes, are at risk for severe complications if they are infected with the coronavirus, the statement said, citing a study.

And increased complications like respiratory failures and mortality in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 have connection with diabetes and high glucose levels, it added.

