BRAC University supplies hand sanitiser to BSMMU as coronavirus spreads
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 05:03 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 05:04 AM BdST
BRAC University’s Pharmacy Department and BRAC University Pharma Society have jointly been preparing alcohol-based hand sanitiser to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
They supplied over 300 bottles of hand rub to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s endocrinology department on Saturday.
