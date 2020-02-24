Dhaka University to follow current admission rules, not combined tests
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 11:42 PM BdST
After BUET and Rajshahi University, Dhaka University has ejected the University Grants Commission’s proposal on combined tests for student admission to the public universities.
The university’s Academic Council decided to follow its current rules for admission in a meeting on Monday, several participants told bdnews24.com.
