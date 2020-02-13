Home > Campus

UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Feb 2020 04:44 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 04:44 AM BdST

The University Grants Commission has drafted a proposal on combined tests to be held centrally for admission to the public universities.

Three committees with senior teachers of the universities on them will be formed for combined tests under three streams –science, business studies and humanities, according to the proposal.

It says all the public universities will be used as exam centres. The candidates will be allowed to choose their centres. If a university is chosen as exam centre by more students than its capacity, the extra students will be moved to a nearby centre.

After the results are published, the universities will be allowed to add their own conditions for admission in separate notices, but not to take tests anew, the proposal says.

Only departments like architecture, fine arts and music will hold practical tests, it adds.

The UGC sent the proposal to the media on Wednesday after releasing a statement saying that all the universities agreed to launch the new admission test system this year.

The new central system will be launched “with full confidence” in the old systems and allow the universities to maintain distinction, the proposal says.

UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah told bdnews24.com that the universities have been asked to respond within February if they have any objection to the draft proposal.

Different committees will be formed in the first week of March to find out the challenges the new system poses in the way of its implementation.

“They will make decisions after checking everything in detail,” Shahidullah said.

Asked what will happen if a university objects, he said, “No one has raised an objection until now. But everyone has their own mechanism. If they see any problem in their mechanism, or have any other objection, they must inform us within this month.”  

The combined tests will be launched this year even though a university expresses reservations, he added.

“We will launch the combined tests this year no matter how many we have on board,” Shahidullah said, noting that a central system will ease the sufferings of the students.

He thinks “two to three” universities would finally object to the new system.

“The BUET VC said he will try to convince [the administration],” Shahidullah said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

UGC drafts combined tests proposal

DU, BUET ‘agree to combined test’ plans

IUB signs MoU with Brock University

BRACU to run Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Independent University, Bangladesh inaugurates a newly constructed sports complex. The event was followed by enthralling football and basketball matches.

IUB inaugurates sports complex

File Photo: Many of the 63 students expelled from the Dhaka University on Jan 28 had used digital devices to cheat in admission tests.

DU names 63 students expelled for fraud

File Photo: Digital devices used by students to cheat in Dhaka University admission tests.

DU expels 63 for fraud

3 universities fined for extra students

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.