UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities

Three committees with senior teachers of the universities on them will be formed for combined tests under three streams –science, business studies and humanities, according to the proposal.

It says all the public universities will be used as exam centres. The candidates will be allowed to choose their centres. If a university is chosen as exam centre by more students than its capacity, the extra students will be moved to a nearby centre.

After the results are published, the universities will be allowed to add their own conditions for admission in separate notices, but not to take tests anew, the proposal says.

Only departments like architecture, fine arts and music will hold practical tests, it adds.

The UGC sent the proposal to the media on Wednesday after releasing a statement saying that all the universities agreed to launch the new admission test system this year.

The new central system will be launched “with full confidence” in the old systems and allow the universities to maintain distinction, the proposal says.

UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah told bdnews24.com that the universities have been asked to respond within February if they have any objection to the draft proposal.

Different committees will be formed in the first week of March to find out the challenges the new system poses in the way of its implementation.

“They will make decisions after checking everything in detail,” Shahidullah said.

Asked what will happen if a university objects, he said, “No one has raised an objection until now. But everyone has their own mechanism. If they see any problem in their mechanism, or have any other objection, they must inform us within this month.”

The combined tests will be launched this year even though a university expresses reservations, he added.

“We will launch the combined tests this year no matter how many we have on board,” Shahidullah said, noting that a central system will ease the sufferings of the students.

He thinks “two to three” universities would finally object to the new system.

“The BUET VC said he will try to convince [the administration],” Shahidullah said.