UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2020 04:44 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 04:44 AM BdST
The University Grants Commission has drafted a proposal on combined tests to be held centrally for admission to the public universities.
Three committees with senior teachers of the universities on them will be formed for combined tests under three streams –science, business studies and humanities, according to the proposal.
It says all the public universities will be used as exam centres. The candidates will be allowed to choose their centres. If a university is chosen as exam centre by more students than its capacity, the extra students will be moved to a nearby centre.
After the results are published, the universities will be allowed to add their own conditions for admission in separate notices, but not to take tests anew, the proposal says.
Only departments like architecture, fine arts and music will hold practical tests, it adds.
The UGC sent the proposal to the media on Wednesday after releasing a statement saying that all the universities agreed to launch the new admission test system this year.
The new central system will be launched “with full confidence” in the old systems and allow the universities to maintain distinction, the proposal says.
Different committees will be formed in the first week of March to find out the challenges the new system poses in the way of its implementation.
“They will make decisions after checking everything in detail,” Shahidullah said.
Asked what will happen if a university objects, he said, “No one has raised an objection until now. But everyone has their own mechanism. If they see any problem in their mechanism, or have any other objection, they must inform us within this month.”
The combined tests will be launched this year even though a university expresses reservations, he added.
“We will launch the combined tests this year no matter how many we have on board,” Shahidullah said, noting that a central system will ease the sufferings of the students.
He thinks “two to three” universities would finally object to the new system.
“The BUET VC said he will try to convince [the administration],” Shahidullah said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities
- DU, BUET agree to admit students through combined tests, says UGC
- Public universities introducing combined admission tests in 2020-21
- IUB signs MoU with Canada’s Brock University
- BRAC University to run Duke of Edinburgh’s Award
- IUB inaugurates sports complex
- Dhaka University names 63 students expelled for fraud, test cheating
- Dhaka University expels 63 students for admission through fraud, test cheating
- Supreme Court fines three universities for admitting extra students
- Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, reignite friendships
Most Read
- Singapore confirms second Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Bangladeshi researcher Firdausi Qadri named for L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards
- Govt elevates two officials to secretaries
- New coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near
- Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan
- Business leader Mohiuddun gunning for AL’s ticket in race to Taposh’s seat
- HC issues rule on folk singer Shariat Boyati's bail in digital security case
- HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well
- Hasina aims to build tech-savvy Bangladesh