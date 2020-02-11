IUB signs MoU with Canada’s Brock University

The agreement was recently signed during a ceremony on IUB’s campus.



It aims to strengthen the academic collaboration between the two institutions by developing academic and cultural interchange in areas related to education, conducting faculty and student exchange programme by exchanging of scholarly materials and information.



The MoU also seeks to foster participation in joint or collaborative research projects and grants as well as establishing 2+2 programme.



This programme is primarily articulated for the B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering of both the institutions. Brock University has also expressed an intention to expand this programme with the other departments of IUB as well in the near future.



Dr Syed Ejaz Ahmed, dean of Brock University’s Faculty of Math & Science, and Prof Milan Pagon, acting vice chancellor of IUB, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.



The signing ceremony was also attended by Corinne Petrisor, Counsellor (Commercial) and Senior Trade Commissioner of the High Commission of Canada; Leigh- Ellen Keating, Director of Brock University’s International Services; Nigel Dixon, Special Projects Coordinator of Brock University’s International Services; Megha Srivastav, relationship manager of Brock University’s International Market Development; IUB’s trustees SM Al-Husainy and A Quaiyum Khan; deans of different schools, treasurer, registrar, controller of examination, invited unit heads and faculties from CSE at IUB.



On the occasion, Benoit Préfontaine said that the MoU will help establish strong bilateral relationship between these two countries with a core focus on mutually beneficial outcomes in the higher education sector.



Prof Milan, in his speech, welcomed everyone and gave a brief introduction about IUB. Talking about the MoU, he specified that IUB is signing MoU with world’s leading institutions to enhance the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.



Trustees SM Al-Husainy and A Quaiyum Khan also thanked Brock University for extending hands towards the collaboration.



The event was conducted by Asifa Islam, senior officer of IUB’s International Program and Relation.