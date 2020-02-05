IUB inaugurates sports complex

The facility was jointly launched by the university’s trustees, faculties, management and alumni on Sunday.

The university encourages its students to stay physically active in order to cope with the rapidly changing world with merit.

A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of IUB’s Board of Trustees, Javed Hosein, chairman of IUB’s finance committee, Trustee Tanveer Madar, Prof Milan Pagon, the university’s acting vice chancellor, treasurer, registrar, members of the faculty and management, alumni and a large number of students were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The event was followed by enthralling football and basketball matches between faculty and students.