IUB inaugurates sports complex

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2020 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 06:05 PM BdST

Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has inaugurated a newly constructed sports complex for students to play a range of sports, including football, basketball, cricket, hockey, badminton and other indoor games.

The facility was jointly launched by the university’s trustees, faculties, management and alumni on Sunday.

The university encourages its students to stay physically active in order to cope with the rapidly changing world with merit.

A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of IUB’s Board of Trustees, Javed Hosein, chairman of IUB’s finance committee, Trustee Tanveer Madar, Prof Milan Pagon, the university’s acting vice chancellor, treasurer, registrar, members of the faculty and management, alumni and a large number of students were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The event was followed by enthralling football and basketball matches between faculty and students.

