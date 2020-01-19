Orientation programme for Spring 2020 Semester held at IUB
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 01:33 AM BdST
Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has welcomed the newly enrolled undergraduate students of Spring 2020 Semester through an orientation ceremony.
Rubana Huq, the president of BGMEA, was the chief guest of the programme held on the IUB’s Bashundhara campus in Dhaka on Saturday, the university said in a statement.
She emphasised higher education and empowerment of women in her speech.
Students were enrolled in six different schools - School of Business, School of Engineering and Computer Science, School of Environmental Science and Management, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, School of Life Sciences, and School of Public Health.
Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon welcomed the newly enrolled students and the parents, thanking them for choosing the institution “towards crafting their lives by coping with new opportunities”.
He advised the students to work hard, possess a “never-give-up attitude”, be passionate on what they want to pursue and be employable instead of looking for typical jobs.
IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury also spoke to the students and parents. He emphasised building students’ morality.
Newly enrolled students will display “strong work, sheer commitments and take the ultimate leadership to run this country”, he added.
He urged the students to gather best possible knowledge from home and abroad and eventually serve this nation and its people.
The Admissions and Financial Aid Office of the university organised the event moderated by its Deputy Director Lima Choudhury.
IUB Music and Dance Clubs performed at the event as well.
Six students, who scored highest marks in the admission tests, were awarded.
They will also receive scholarships while studying at IUB.
Later, the newly enrolled students visited and got oriented by different Schools, Departments, Laboratories, Library and other Divisions of IUB.
The day-long programme concluded with a concert.
Apart from the students, parents, guardians, members of the faculty and management of IUB attended the orientation programme.
