IUB organises international debate tournament

The tournament, ‘IUB Ascension 2019’, began on Dec 12 and ended on Dec 15 on the university’s campus in Dhaka, according to a statement.

It was the biggest debate tournament in South Asia, the university said.

As many as 120 students, including 12 teams from schools, colleges and universities abroad, , participated in the international tournament.

The Bangladeshi students were from renowned institutions of the country while the foreign participants came from Australia, Malaysia, England, Philippines, Indonesia, India and Nepal.

Sixteen adjudicators from the UK, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines conducted the tournament.

The Institute of Business Administration of the Dhaka University became champions in In open and novice categories

Academia were champions in school category . Rohit Midha from Igniting Mind India in the novice category and Sajid Khandakar from IBA in the open category won the best individual speaker’s award.

Inqiyad Patwary from Mastermind bagged the best individual speaker award for high school category.

Among others, Rashed Chowdhury, former chairman of board of trustees and Professor Milan Pagon, acting vice-chancellor, were present at the event.