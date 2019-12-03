Home > Campus

BUET to expel any student involved in ragging, politics

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2019 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 03:35 PM BdST

Previous Next
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has issued a notice highlighting the penalties for ragging and political involvement of its students following protests over the killing of Abrar Farhad.

The statement, signed by Students' Welfare Director Mizanur Rahman, has set ‘permanent expulsion’ as the highest level of punishment for the students involved in ragging and politics.

The initiative fulfils the three latest demands raised by protesting students and paves the way for the top engineering university to resume its classes after two months of inactivity. 

The latest decision is based on the recommendations made by a committee, according to the notice. The punishment for ragging will be meted out in three categories depending on the level of offence. 

Students have been boycotting classes to press home their 10-point charter of demands following the grisly murder of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Oct 6. The university authorities have since been gradually implementing the demands of the disgruntled students.

On Nov 22, the disciplinary board of BUET expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar based on a report by a committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.

It also suspended six other students for different terms for the breach of rules.

The protesters postponed demonstrations on Oct 15 when the authorities met some of their demands after accepting all, but the students did not return to classes as some other demands were yet to be fulfilled.

After police submitted the charge sheet, the protesters set three conditions for withdrawing the strike, including permanent expulsion of those charged in the case.

They also demanded punishment to those involved in previous ragging incidents on the campus and inclusion of the ban on politics in the university’s ordinance.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Abrar Fahad murder protester painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BUET to expel any student involved in ragging

Photo: Facebook/Anupam Debashis Roy

DU teacher takes class on staircase

DU tops Bangladesh ranking

Abrar Fahad murder protesters painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BUET expels 26 students for ragging

IUB student wins Toastmasters Int’l contest

Ban attends BracU convocation

BUET expels 26 over Abrar murder

IUB hosts workshop on research network

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.