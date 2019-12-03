BUET to expel any student involved in ragging, politics
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 03:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has issued a notice highlighting the penalties for ragging and political involvement of its students following protests over the killing of Abrar Farhad.
The statement, signed by Students' Welfare Director Mizanur Rahman, has set ‘permanent expulsion’ as the highest level of punishment for the students involved in ragging and politics.
The initiative fulfils the three latest demands raised by protesting students and paves the way for the top engineering university to resume its classes after two months of inactivity.
The latest decision is based on the recommendations made by a committee, according to the notice. The punishment for ragging will be meted out in three categories depending on the level of offence.
On Nov 22, the disciplinary board of BUET expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar based on a report by a committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.
It also suspended six other students for different terms for the breach of rules.
The protesters postponed demonstrations on Oct 15 when the authorities met some of their demands after accepting all, but the students did not return to classes as some other demands were yet to be fulfilled.
After police submitted the charge sheet, the protesters set three conditions for withdrawing the strike, including permanent expulsion of those charged in the case.
They also demanded punishment to those involved in previous ragging incidents on the campus and inclusion of the ban on politics in the university’s ordinance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET to expel any student involved in ragging, politics
- Dhaka University teacher takes class on staircase on being barred from classroom
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- BUET expels 26 students for ragging at residential halls
- IUB student wins Toastmasters International contest
- Ban Ki-moon addresses Brac University convocation
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- IUB hosts workshop on research and education network
- Protesters to submit information on ‘VC corruption’ at Jahangirnagar University
- Jahangirnagar University protesters to organise concert outside VC’s home
Most Read
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- Hasina calls for swift climate action to create a world liveable for future generation
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- London meet urges governments to regulate, but not ban, e-cigarettes to fight smoking
- Bangladesh plans to use environment-friendly bricks in construction
- NASA finds India’s Vikram moon lander crash site, with amateur’s help
- Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award