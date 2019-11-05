Home > Campus

Jahangirnagar University shuts as BCL activists attack protesters

  Jahangirnagar University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Nov 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 03:59 PM BdST

Jahangirnagar University has shut down for an indefinite time after activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League attacked protesters who called for Vice-Chancellor Farzana Islam to resign.

Students were ordered to leave their dormitories by 5:30pm on Tuesday, according to JU’s acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez.

"The decision has been taken at an urgent syndicate meeting due to the prevailing situation,” she told bdnews24.com.

More to follow

