Jahangirnagar University shuts as BCL activists attack protesters
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 03:59 PM BdST
Jahangirnagar University has shut down for an indefinite time after activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League attacked protesters who called for Vice-Chancellor Farzana Islam to resign.
Students were ordered to leave their dormitories by 5:30pm on Tuesday, according to JU’s acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez.
"The decision has been taken at an urgent syndicate meeting due to the prevailing situation,” she told bdnews24.com.
More to follow
