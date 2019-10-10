Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur

He was apprehended by detectives from room 1011 of BUET's Sher-e-Bangla Hall around 12pm on Thursday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Masudur Rahman.

Mizanur is a third-year student of water resources engineering at the university. He was not, however, among the 19 named in the case started by Abrar's father, according to Masudur.

Earlier, police arrested Amit Saha, the deputy secretary of legal affairs to BUET's Chhatra League unit from the capital's Sabujbagh.

Amit, who is the resident of room 2011 where the incident occurred, is considered by many as a key suspect in the murder. But he was not named as a suspect in the case, leading to a lot of speculation over the last few days.

Abrar, a second year student of electrical engineering at BUET, was a resident of room 1011 at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall. He shared the room with Mizanur, from the 2015 batch, along with 'Rafi', from the 2017 batch, and mechanical engineering student Tanvir Ahmed Antim.