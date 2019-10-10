Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 02:56 PM BdST
Police have arrested Md Mizanur Rahman, the roommate of slain engineering student Abrar Fahad, in connection with the murder inside a residential hall in the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.
He was apprehended by detectives from room 1011 of BUET's Sher-e-Bangla Hall around 12pm on Thursday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Masudur Rahman.
Mizanur is a third-year student of water resources engineering at the university. He was not, however, among the 19 named in the case started by Abrar's father, according to Masudur.
Earlier, police arrested Amit Saha, the deputy secretary of legal affairs to BUET's Chhatra League unit from the capital's Sabujbagh.
Amit, who is the resident of room 2011 where the incident occurred, is considered by many as a key suspect in the murder. But he was not named as a suspect in the case, leading to a lot of speculation over the last few days.
Abrar, a second year student of electrical engineering at BUET, was a resident of room 1011 at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall. He shared the room with Mizanur, from the 2015 batch, along with 'Rafi', from the 2017 batch, and mechanical engineering student Tanvir Ahmed Antim.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- BUET Teachers’ Association for banning politics on campus after student murder
- BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder
- Students strike down BUET until Abrar murderers are formally charged
- Two BCL men arrested with firearm at Dhaka University
- Protesters take position outside BUET VC’s office, lock main gate
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder
- IUB organises Academic Award 2019 ceremony
- Altamash Kabir becomes new trustee of IUB
Most Read
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder
- Bangladesh Chhatra League demands ‘highest punishment’ for Abrar murderers
- Treatment of Bangladeshis for sudden illness in India will not need medical visa