IUB holds orientation programme for autumn 2019 semester

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 11:54 AM BdST

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has held an orientation ceremony for its newly admitted undergraduate students for the Autumn 2019 semester at its campus in the capital’s Bashundhara.

The event was organised by the university’s Admissions & Financial Aid Office and was conducted by its Deputy Director Lima Choudhury.

Students have enrolled in six different schools this term, namely, the School of Business, School of Engineering & Computer Science, School of Environmental Science & Management, School of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, School of Life Sciences, and School of Public Health.

Welcoming the freshmen and their parents, IUB’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon thanked them for choosing IUB to help shape their lives by utilising new opportunities.

He urged students to work, possess an unrelenting attitude and passion for their pursuits  and to be employable instead of looking for typical jobs.

Highlighting the academic rules and regulations of the university, IUB’s Registrar Md Anwarul Islam requested all students to abide by them while assuring that all essential cooperation would be extended to the new students and their parents.

Dr Mohd Aminul Karim, dean of the School of Business, Dr Mohammed Anwer, dean of the School of Engineering & Computer Science, Dr Abdul Khaleque, dean of the School of Environmental Science and Management, Prof Imtiaz A Hussain, dean (acting) of the School of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, and Dr Syed AK Shifat Ahmed, representing School of Life Sciences, also welcomed the new students and spoke at the programme, highlighting the strengths, opportunities and progressive learning environments of their respective schools.

Later, the newly enrolled students visited and oriented themselves with the different schools, departments, laboratories, library and other divisions of IUB.

