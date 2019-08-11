UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities

The commission has recently issued a notice on the state of the private universities for the students seeking admission ahead of the upcoming launch of new session.

UGC would not take responsibility for anyone enrolled at any private university or any of their campuses or any of their programmes or courses with no permission from the commission, according to the notice.

The universities mentioned in the notice are:



IBAIS University, America Bangladesh University, The University of Comilla, Southern University Bangladesh, World University, University of Development Alternative, Eastern University, Daffodil University, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, Uttara University, NPI University, University of South Asia, Asian University, Victoria University, Sylhet International University, Britannia University, Central University of Science and Technology, ZH Sikder University of Science and Technology, Tagore University of Creative Arts, Rupayan AKM Shamsuzzoha University, ZNRF University of Management Sciences, Ahsania Mission University of Science and Technology, Shah Makhdum Management University, Khulna Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah University, Trust University, International Standard University, University of Brahmanbaria, Gono University, and Darul Ihsan University.

The notice cited operating campuses illegally or without permission, continuing operations with temporary clearance from the court, disputes in board of trustees, conducting programmes and courses without permission, conducting academic activities without permission, and failure to launch academic activities after getting permission as reasons behind warning against admission to these universities.

Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh Chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain, however, is not taking the notice seriously.

“Such notices won’t work. UGC must take (effective) steps,” he told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

“Students get admitted, receive certificates and join convocations after such notices are published,” he added.

He also said the commission should have consulted the owners of private universities first for help solve the issues.

Daffodil University Vice-Chancellor Yousuf Mahbubul Islam termed the UGC notice “confusing”.

The university has already sent a letter to the commission seeking explanation of its inclusion on the list “even after knowing everything”.



Read the Story in Bangla: ৩০ বেসরকারি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তিতে সতর্কতা

The UGC notice: