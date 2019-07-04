IUB holds conference on ‘quadrangulated quandary’

The event was organised by the Global Studies and Governance or GSG Program of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences or SLASS at the university’s Bashundhara campus on Thursday.

Though “quandary is a universal problem”, GSG focuses on Bangladesh to illustrate the problems and prospects, according to a media release from the university.

Four tensions challenging policy-makers have been selected for analysis: globalisation-localisation; information and communications technological revolutions; gender; and the environment, it said.

IUB's Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon delivered the welcome speech.

Economic Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Mashiur Rahman, former state minister for foreign affairs Abul Hasan Chowdhury, Centre for Policy Dialogue Distinguished Fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya, IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury and IUB SLASS Acting Dean Imtiaz A Hussain spoke at the event.

Advisor to the Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB Niaz Zaman gave the vote of thanks.

Speakers defined four conceptual areas of the conference – gender, globalisation-localisation, environment and ICT from different perspective with vivid and versatile approaches.

The multilayered explanation and classification of issues helped students enormously realise the fact of taking the charge and preparing themselves to shape up the future of their own being the real change-makers.