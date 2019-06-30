IUB celebrates Nazrul Jayanti at ‘national level’

Asaduzzaman Noor MP and the national poet’s granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi, among others, attended the Nazrul Jayanti celebrations on the campus on June 27, the university said in a statement on Sunday.

The Department of English and Modern Languages at IUB and Kazi Nazrul Islam-Abbasuddin Ahmed Research and Study Centre organised the event presided over by National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman.

Prof Milan Pagon, Vice Chancellor (Acting), IUB was also present and spoke in the event.

Asaduzzaman Noor emphasised the need for acquaintance with Nazrul’s creations to banish extremism and impatience.

Khilkhil Kazi urged the new generations to follow Nazrul’s ideology and thereby create their own path.

Dr Anisuzzaman revered Nazrul for his patriotism, and his non-communal and humanitarian ideology.

The celebrations included more speeches by Nazrul researchers Prof Mohitul Islam and Devjani Sengupta, and Towhid Bin Muzaffar, Head, Department of English and Modern Languages.

A colourful cultural show moderated by Sadya Afreen Mallick, Nazrul awardee, was also held. Yasmin Mushtari and other prominent singers also sang Nazrul songs.

Recitations from Nazrul’s writings by the students of IUB’s Bangla Language Institute, dance and other cultural activities were also performed.

The 'national level' celebration of Nazrul Jayanti at IUB was enjoyed by the trustees, deans and faculties of IUB.

The guests also launched a book titled ‘Kazi Nazrul Islam: Poetry, Politics, Passion’, edited by Prof Niaz Zaman, Advisor, Department of English and Modern Languages at IUB.