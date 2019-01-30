Prof Aminul Karim’s book on geopolitics of South China Sea launched at IUB
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 04:19 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 04:19 AM BdST
A book on ‘Geopolitics of the South China Sea in the Coming Decades’ authored by Professor Mohd Aminul Karim, has been launched at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).
BIMSTEC Secretary General M Shahidul Islam attended the ceremony as chief guest at the IUB Auditorium in Dhaka’s Bashundhara on Tuesday, the university said in a media release.
Former foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain and Head of IUB’s Global Studies and Governance Programme Prof Imtiaz A Hussain reviewed the book in the ceremony.
Prof Karim is the dean of IUB’s School of Business.
Towhid Samad, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Chittagong Independent University and former Chairman BoT, IUB and Prof M Omar Rahman, Vice Chancellor, IUB, also spoke in the ceremony.
IUB Pro-VC Prof Milan Pagon delivered formal vote of thanks and also announced that among over 140 public and private universities in Bangladesh, IUB has been ranked as number one on Ranking Web of Universities (RWU).
